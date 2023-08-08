The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 38), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year (23.7%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.262 AVG .132
.342 OBP .244
.600 SLG .158
9 XBH 1
6 HR 0
10 RBI 2
14/8 K/BB 15/5
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Toussaint (1-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .190 to opposing hitters.
