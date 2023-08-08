Camila Giorgi (No. 51 ranking) will meet Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 44) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, August 8.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Giorgi (+115), Andreescu is the favorite with -150 odds.

Camila Giorgi vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Camila Giorgi vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 60.0% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Bianca Vanessa Andreescu +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Camila Giorgi vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Trends and Insights

By beating No. 124-ranked Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday, Giorgi reached the Round of 64.

In her last match on July 31, 2023, Andreescu lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 against Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

In her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Giorgi has played an average of 22.0 games.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Giorgi has played 22.7 games per match and won 53.3% of them.

Andreescu has played 39 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 51.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Andreescu has played 26 matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Giorgi and Andreescu have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

