On Tuesday, Marie Bouzkova (No. 37 in the world) takes on Caroline Garcia (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 32 match, Garcia is favored (-115) against Bouzkova (-110) .

Caroline Garcia vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 53.5% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Marie Bouzkova -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Caroline Garcia vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Garcia lost 2-6, 3-6 against Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open (her last match).

Bouzkova made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 100-ranked Kayla Day 7-6, 6-3 on Monday.

Garcia has played 64 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.3 games per match.

Garcia has played 23.2 games per match in her 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Bouzkova has competed in 38 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.9% of the games. She averages 20.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Bouzkova has averaged 18.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.8% of those games.

Bouzkova and Garcia have played three times dating back to 2015, and Bouzkova has been the victor each time, including 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 in their last matchup on July 7, 2023 at the Wimbledon.

In seven total sets against each other, Bouzkova has clinched six, while Garcia has claimed one.

Bouzkova has the advantage in 70 total games versus Garcia, capturing 43 of them.

Garcia and Bouzkova have matched up three times, averaging 23.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

