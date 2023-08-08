On Tuesday, Danielle Collins (No. 49 in the world) meets Elina Svitolina (No. 27) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Collins (+120), Svitolina is the favorite with -155 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Danielle Collins vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Danielle Collins vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 60.8% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Elina Svitolina +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Danielle Collins vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Collins beat No. 130-ranked Emina Bektas, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5.

In her last match on August 4, 2023, Svitolina came up short 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

Collins has played 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Collins has played an average of 23.1 games.

Svitolina has played 23 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Svitolina has played three matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 55.9% of games.

In the one match between Collins and Svitolina dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles Round of 32, Collins was victorious 6-1, 6-1.

Collins and Svitolina have played two total sets, with Collins winning two of them and Svitolina zero.

Collins has defeated Svitolina in 12 of 14 total games between them, good for a 85.7% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Collins and Svitolina are averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.