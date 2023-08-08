In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, Marcos Giron (ranked No. 70) faces Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 54).

In this Round of 64 match against Giron (+130), Ruusuvuori is favored to win with -165 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 62.3% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Marcos Giron -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori last hit the court on August 3, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and the match ended in a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov .

Giron is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 97-ranked Radu Albot in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Ruusuvuori has played 60 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Ruusuvuori has played 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

Giron is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.

Through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, Giron has averaged 24.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 50.6% of those games.

On June 30, 2021, Ruusuvuori and Giron met in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Giron took home the win 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Giron and Ruusuvuori have played five total sets, with Giron clinching three of them and Ruusuvuori two.

Ruusuvuori has taken down Giron in 22 of 42 total games between them, good for a 52.4% win rate.

Ruusuvuori and Giron have matched up one time, averaging 42.0 games and 5.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.