In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked No. 12) takes on Max Purcell (No. 78).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Auger-Aliassime is the favorite (-300) against Purcell (+225) .

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 75.0% chance to win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Max Purcell -300 Odds to Win Match +225 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 57.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.2

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a loss to No. 99-ranked Yosuke Watanuki, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.

Purcell took home the win 6-2, 6-1 against Brayden Schnur in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime has played 52 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 24.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of games.

In his 20 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Purcell is averaging 25.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.7% of those games.

In 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, Purcell has averaged 23.3 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 53.8% of those games.

In the only match between Auger-Aliassime and Purcell dating back to 2015, in the Olympic Games Round of 64, Purcell came out on top 6-4, 7-6.

Purcell has taken two sets versus Auger-Aliassime (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Auger-Aliassime's zero.

Purcell has defeated Auger-Aliassime in 13 of 23 total games between them, good for a 56.5% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Auger-Aliassime and Purcell are averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

