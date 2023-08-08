No. 141-ranked Gabriel Diallo will meet No. 21 Daniel Evans in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Tuesday, August 8.

Evans has -165 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 versus Diallo (+130).

Gabriel Diallo vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Gabriel Diallo vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 62.3% chance to win.

Gabriel Diallo Daniel Evans +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Gabriel Diallo vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

Diallo most recently played on July 31, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, and the match ended in a 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 loss to No. 144-ranked Gijs Brouwer .

On August 6, 2023, Evans won his last match, 7-5, 6-3, over Tallon Griekspoor in the finals of the Citi Open.

In his 12 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Diallo has played an average of 22.9 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Diallo has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.6% of games.

Evans has played 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

Evans has averaged 24.1 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.2% of those games.

On June 8, 2023, Diallo and Evans met in the ATP Challenger Surbiton, Great Britain Men Singles 2023 Round of 16. Diallo came out on top 7-5, 6-2.

Diallo has secured two sets against Evans (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Evans' zero.

Diallo and Evans have squared off in 20 total games, with Diallo taking 13 and Evans claiming seven.

In their one match against each other, Diallo and Evans are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.

