Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .203 with eight doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Stanton has recorded a hit in 35 of 63 games this year (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 63), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has an RBI in 24 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.198
|AVG
|.208
|.271
|OBP
|.288
|.437
|SLG
|.481
|12
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|29/11
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .190 against him.
