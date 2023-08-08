Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in 17 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 27 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.238
|AVG
|.263
|.296
|OBP
|.346
|.361
|SLG
|.377
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|16/9
|K/BB
|27/15
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.92, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .190 batting average against him.
