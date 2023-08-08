In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, Elena Rybakina (ranked No. 4) meets Jennifer Brady.

Rybakina is favored (-375) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Brady, who is +270.

Jennifer Brady vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Jennifer Brady vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 78.9% chance to win.

Jennifer Brady Elena Rybakina +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +500 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

Jennifer Brady vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Brady defeated No. 20-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6.

In her most recent match on July 12, 2023, Rybakina lost 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 versus Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon.

Brady has played two matches over the past year across all court types, and 15.5 games per match.

Brady has played 15.5 games per match in her two matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Rybakina has played 58 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.2% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Rybakina has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Brady and Rybakina have played in the last five years.

