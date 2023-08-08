In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud against No. 36 Jiri Lehecka.

Ruud is favored (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Lehecka, who is +160.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 67.7% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Casper Ruud +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Jiri Lehecka vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Lehecka eliminated No. 74-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, Ruud went down 0-6, 4-6 versus Arthur Fils.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Lehecka has played 25.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.

On hard courts, Lehecka has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.5% of games.

In the past year, Ruud has played 64 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.9% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Ruud has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 28.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.

In the only match between Lehecka and Ruud dating back to 2015, in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 16, Ruud won 6-3, 6-4.

Ruud and Lehecka have matched up in two total sets, with Ruud taking two of them and Lehecka zero.

Ruud and Lehecka have matched up in 19 total games, with Ruud taking 12 and Lehecka claiming seven.

In one match between Lehecka and Ruud, they have played 19 games and two sets per match on average.

