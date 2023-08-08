In the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns against No. 88 Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Fernandez is getting -160 odds to claim a win against Stearns (+125).

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 61.5% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Peyton Stearns -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 4, 2023 (her most recent match), Fernandez lost to Maria Sakkari 5-7, 2-6.

Stearns advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 80-ranked Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday.

Fernandez has played 21.5 games per match in her 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played an average of 20.4 games.

Stearns has averaged 23.2 games per match through her 29 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.4% of the games.

Stearns has played 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.7% of games.

On May 24, 2023, Fernandez and Stearns met in the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Round of 16. Stearns came out on top 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Stearns has won two against Fernandez (66.7%), while Fernandez has captured one.

Stearns has taken 14 games (56.0% win rate) versus Fernandez, who has claimed 11 games.

Stearns and Fernandez have faced off one time, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

