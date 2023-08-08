Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Royals.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .312 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with at least two hits eight times (30.8%).
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.388
|AVG
|.179
|.415
|OBP
|.258
|.551
|SLG
|.179
|6
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|10/3
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Singer (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (5.10), 52nd in WHIP (1.389), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
