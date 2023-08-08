The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Also, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon registered 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

Odds are current as of August 8 at 5:20 AM ET.