On Tuesday, Petra Martic (No. 36 in the world) faces Lesia Tsurenko (No. 46) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Martic (+135), Tsurenko is favored with -175 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Petra Martic vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Petra Martic vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lesia Tsurenko has a 63.6% chance to win.

Petra Martic Lesia Tsurenko +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Petra Martic vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

Martic lost 3-6, 6-7 against Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open (her most recent match).

Tsurenko will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 121-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Martic has played 22.2 games per match and won 50.5% of them.

On hard courts, Martic has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 21.8 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

Tsurenko has played 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 18.9 games per match and winning 56.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 27 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Martic and Tsurenko have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.