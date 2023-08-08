The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner ready for the second of a four-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 17th in baseball with 126 total home runs.

Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (549 total runs).

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.316).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Crawford has one quality start under his belt this year.

Crawford will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.9 frames per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Joey Wentz

