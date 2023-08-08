On Tuesday, Triston Casas (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while batting .248.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has an RBI in 28 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .255 AVG .241 .385 OBP .319 .456 SLG .488 16 XBH 19 6 HR 11 19 RBI 22 42/32 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings