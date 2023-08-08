In the National Bank Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens against No. 19 Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka has -210 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 versus Stephens (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Sloane Stephens Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Sloane Stephens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 67.7% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Sloane Stephens -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Sloane Stephens Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Azarenka beat Magda Linette 6-3, 6-0.

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Stephens took down No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, winning 6-4, 7-6.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Azarenka has played 21.9 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Azarenka has played an average of 22.4 games.

Stephens has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.

Stephens is averaging 21.3 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Azarenka and Stephens have played two times, and Azarenka has secured the win in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2023 (6-4, 6-3).

Azarenka has taken four sets against Stephens (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Stephens' one.

Azarenka and Stephens have competed in 45 total games, and Azarenka has won more often, claiming 27 of them.

Stephens and Azarenka have faced off two times, and they have averaged 22.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.