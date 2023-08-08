Touki Toussaint takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 156 total home runs.

New York ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Schmidt has collected three quality starts this year.

Schmidt will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per outing).

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Rodón Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried

