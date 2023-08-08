The New York Yankees (58-55) will look to Gleyber Torres when they visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, August 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +130. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 67 times and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have a 22-8 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.7%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 5-5.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+110) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

