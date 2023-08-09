In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ranked No. 37) takes on Alexander Zverev (No. 16).

In this Round of 32 match, Zverev is favored (-350) against Davidovich Fokina (+260) .

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

By beating No. 26-ranked Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday, Zverev reached the Round of 32.

Davidovich Fokina advanced past Jeffrey John Wolf 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Zverev has played 25.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zverev has played 13 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 28.7 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 26.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.

Davidovich Fokina is averaging 25.7 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Zverev has a 3-0 record against Davidovich Fokina. Their last match, at the French Open on June 8, 2021, went to Zverev 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Zverev has claimed eight sets versus Davidovich Fokina (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Davidovich Fokina's zero.

Zverev has won 50 games (69.4% win rate) against Davidovich Fokina, who has secured 22 games.

Zverev and Davidovich Fokina have played three times, averaging 24 games and 2.7 sets per match.

