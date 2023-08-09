In a match slated for Wednesday, Belinda Bencic (No. 13 in rankings) will face Alycia Parks (No. 47) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

Bencic has -700 odds to claim a win versus Parks (+450).

Alycia Parks vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Alycia Parks vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has an 87.5% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Belinda Bencic +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Alycia Parks vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Parks defeated No. 50-ranked Lauren Davis, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Bencic was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Parks has played 22.4 games per match and won 48.4% of them.

In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, Parks has played an average of 24.0 games.

Bencic has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.1% of the games.

Bencic has played 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 56.2% of games.

Parks and Bencic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

