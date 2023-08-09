Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59) will face Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, August 9.

Compared to the underdog McDonald (+290), Rublev is the favorite (-400) to advance to the Round of 16.

Andrey Rublev vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 80.0% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Mackenzie McDonald -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Andrey Rublev vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open on July 27, 2023 (his most recent match), Rublev lost to Daniel Altmaier 2-6, 2-6.

McDonald won 6-3, 6-4 against Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Rublev has played 79 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 45 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rublev has played an average of 25.6 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has played 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.4% of those games.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 42 matches and averaged 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On February 24, 2022, Rublev and McDonald met in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals. Rublev took home the victory 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Rublev has secured two sets against McDonald (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to McDonald's one.

Rublev and McDonald have matched up in 24 total games, with Rublev winning 14 and McDonald securing 10.

In their one match against each other, Rublev and McDonald are averaging 24 games and three sets.

