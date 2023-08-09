In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Daria Kasatkina (No. 14 in rankings) will take on Anna Blinkova (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Blinkova (+260), Kasatkina is the favorite with -350 odds.

Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Daria Kasatkina +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Blinkova is coming off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 43-ranked Shuai Zhang in Tuesday's Round of 64.

Kasatkina advanced past Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Blinkova has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Blinkova has played 21.8 games per match and won 52.5% of them.

Kasatkina has averaged 20.1 games per match in her 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.5% of the games.

Kasatkina is averaging 19.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Blinkova and Kasatkina have played in the last five years.

