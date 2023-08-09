On Wednesday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 81 in the world) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 12) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

In the Round of 32, Fernandez is favored over Haddad Maia, with -120 odds against the underdog's -105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 54.5% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Leylah Annie Fernandez -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 79-ranked Magdalena Frech in Tuesday's Round of 64.

Fernandez eliminated Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Haddad Maia has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 50.5% of games.

In the past 12 months, Fernandez has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Fernandez has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.1% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Haddad Maia and Fernandez have split 1-1. Haddad Maia took their most recent battle on August 10, 2022, winning 7-6, 6-1.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Haddad Maia and Fernandez, each winning two sets against the other.

Fernandez and Haddad Maia have squared off in 37 total games, and Fernandez has won more often, claiming 19 of them.

Haddad Maia and Fernandez have faced off two times, averaging 18.5 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.