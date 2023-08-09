Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.
Compared to the underdog Shelton (+650), Alcaraz is the favorite (-1200) to get to the Round of 16.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 9
- Venue: Sobeys Stadium
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Court Surface: Hard
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Ben Shelton
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|65.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.6
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match on July 16, 2023, Alcaraz won 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 over Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Wimbledon.
- Shelton was victorious 7-6, 6-4 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Alcaraz has played 70 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 25.2 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.7% of them.
- Shelton is averaging 29.7 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.
- In 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Shelton has averaged 29.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 48.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Alcaraz and Shelton have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
