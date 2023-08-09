In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Compared to the underdog Shelton (+650), Alcaraz is the favorite (-1200) to get to the Round of 16.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 92.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Ben Shelton -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 65.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.6

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on July 16, 2023, Alcaraz won 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 over Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Wimbledon.

Shelton was victorious 7-6, 6-4 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has played 70 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 25.2 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.7% of them.

Shelton is averaging 29.7 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.

In 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Shelton has averaged 29.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 48.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Alcaraz and Shelton have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

