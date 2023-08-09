In the National Bank Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins takes on No. 8 Maria Sakkari.

Compared to the underdog Collins (+140), Sakkari is the favorite (-185) to get to the Round of 16.

Danielle Collins vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Danielle Collins vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 64.9% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Maria Sakkari +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Danielle Collins vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday, Collins advanced to the Round of 32.

In her most recent match in the finals of the Citi Open, Sakkari lost 2-6, 3-6 against Cori Gauff.

In her 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Collins has played an average of 23.3 games.

Collins has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.1 games per match.

In her 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sakkari is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

Sakkari has averaged 24.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.6% of those games.

In the only match between Collins and Sakkari dating back to 2015, in the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022 Round of 16, Sakkari came out on top 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Sakkari has won two versus Collins (66.7%), while Collins has captured one.

Sakkari and Collins have squared off in 30 total games, and Sakkari has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

Collins and Sakkari have matched up one time, averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

