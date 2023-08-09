On Wednesday, Gabriel Diallo (No. 141 in the world) faces Alex de Minaur (No. 18) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Diallo (+320), de Minaur is the favorite with -450 odds.

Gabriel Diallo vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Gabriel Diallo vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has an 81.8% chance to win.

Gabriel Diallo Alex de Minaur +320 Odds to Win Match -450 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 38.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.2

Gabriel Diallo vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 21-ranked Daniel Evans 7-6, 7-5 on Tuesday, Diallo reached the Round of 32.

de Minaur was victorious 7-5, 6-4 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Through 11 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Diallo has played 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.7% of them.

Diallo has played 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) in his seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

de Minaur has averaged 23.4 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 58 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.8% of the games.

de Minaur has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 54.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Diallo and de Minaur have not competed against each other.

