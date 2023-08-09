In the National Bank Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 23-ranked Karolina Pliskova against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

With -1400 odds, Swiatek is favored over Pliskova (+700) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 93.3% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Karolina Pliskova -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on July 30, 2023, Swiatek secured the win 6-0, 6-1 over Laura Siegemund in the finals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

Pliskova eliminated Lin Zhu 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Swiatek has played 76 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.3 games per match.

Swiatek has played 18.3 games per match in her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Pliskova has averaged 20.6 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.3% of the games.

Through 42 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Pliskova has averaged 20.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 55.2% of those games.

In two head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Swiatek has a 2-0 record against Pliskova. Their most recent match, at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on April 21, 2023, was taken by Swiatek 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek and Pliskova have played five total sets, with Swiatek claiming four of them and Pliskova one.

Swiatek has the advantage in 37 total games against Pliskova, claiming 28 of them.

Pliskova and Swiatek have faced off two times, and they have averaged 18.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.