No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula will take on No. 61 Yulia Putintseva in the National Bank Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, August 9.

Pegula is favored (-800) in this match, compared to the underdog Putintseva, who is +500.

Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 88.9% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Yulia Putintseva -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament - 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 63.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.4

Jessica Pegula vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 5, 2023 (her last match), Pegula was defeated by Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Putintseva will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 53-ranked Bernarda Pera in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Through 64 matches over the past year (across all court types), Pegula has played 21.4 games per match and won 57.0% of them.

In her 44 matches on hard courts over the past year, Pegula has played an average of 21.4 games.

Putintseva has played 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 49.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Putintseva has played 26 matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Pegula and Putintseva have met one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Pegula won that matchup 6-3, 6-3.

In two sets between Pegula and Putintseva, Pegula has yet to drop one.

Pegula and Putintseva have competed in 18 total games, and Pegula has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Pegula and Putintseva are averaging 18 games and two sets per match.

