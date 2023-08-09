On Wednesday, Katie Boulter (No. 72 in the world) takes on Cori Gauff (No. 7) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 32 match, Gauff is the favorite (-700) against Boulter (+450) .

Katie Boulter vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Katie Boulter vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 87.5% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Cori Gauff +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

Katie Boulter vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Boulter eliminated No. 103-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-3, 6-1.

On August 6, 2023, Gauff won her last match, 6-2, 6-3, over Maria Sakkari in the finals of the Citi Open.

Boulter has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match.

Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Boulter has played 22.8 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Gauff is averaging 19.7 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 56.6% of those games.

In 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 57.6% of those games.

On February 1, 2021, Boulter and Gauff met in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 Round of 32. Boulter took home the victory 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Boulter has taken two versus Gauff (66.7%), while Gauff has captured one.

Boulter and Gauff have squared off in 29 total games, with Boulter taking 16 and Gauff claiming 13.

In one head-to-head match, Boulter and Gauff have averaged 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

