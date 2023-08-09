Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open
On Wednesday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 24 in the world) meets Liudmila Samsonova (No. 18) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
Samsonova carries -130 odds to secure a win versus Zheng (+100).
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 9
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Qinwen Zheng
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|51.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.6
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Samsonova eliminated No. 46-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
- Zheng defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Samsonova has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.
- Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Samsonova has played 20.5 games per match and won 57.0% of them.
- Zheng has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.5% of the games.
- Zheng is averaging 21.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Samsonova and Zheng each own two wins in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on March 25, 2023, with Zheng securing the win 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.
- When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Samsonova and Zheng, each taking five sets against the other.
- Zheng has bettered Samsonova in 54 of 102 total games between them, good for a 52.9% winning percentage.
- Samsonova and Zheng have matched up four times, averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.
