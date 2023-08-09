On Wednesday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 24 in the world) meets Liudmila Samsonova (No. 18) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

Samsonova carries -130 odds to secure a win versus Zheng (+100).

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Qinwen Zheng -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Samsonova eliminated No. 46-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Zheng defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Samsonova has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Samsonova has played 20.5 games per match and won 57.0% of them.

Zheng has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.5% of the games.

Zheng is averaging 21.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Samsonova and Zheng each own two wins in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on March 25, 2023, with Zheng securing the win 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Samsonova and Zheng, each taking five sets against the other.

Zheng has bettered Samsonova in 54 of 102 total games between them, good for a 52.9% winning percentage.

Samsonova and Zheng have matched up four times, averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

