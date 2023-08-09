In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (ranked No. 86) meets Lorenzo Musetti (No. 19).

In the Round of 32, Musetti is the favorite against Kokkinakis, with -150 odds compared to the underdog's +115.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 60.0% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Thanasi Kokkinakis -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Musetti defeated No. 45-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-4, 6-1.

Kokkinakis eliminated Zhizhen Zhang 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Musetti has played 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 64 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Musetti has played an average of 25.0 games (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

Kokkinakis has played 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.2 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

Kokkinakis has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 27.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set while winning 51.8% of games.

Musetti and Kokkinakis have not competed against each other since 2015.

