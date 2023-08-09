Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6) will face Marcos Giron (No. 70) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, August 9.

In this Round of 32 match versus Giron (+350), Rune is favored to win with -550 odds.

Marcos Giron vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has an 84.6% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +350 Odds to Win Match -550 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Marcos Giron vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

Giron is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 54-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in Tuesday's Round of 64.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon, Rune lost 6-7, 4-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz.

Giron has played 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Giron has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Rune is averaging 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 79 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Rune has played 48 matches and averaged 24.4 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set.

On June 28, 2022, Giron and Rune matched up in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Giron took home the victory 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Giron and Rune have squared off in three total sets, with Giron securing three of them and Rune zero.

Giron and Rune have matched up for 31 total games, and Giron has won more often, securing 19 of them.

In their one match against each other, Giron and Rune are averaging 31 games and three sets.

