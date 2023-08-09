On Wednesday, Marketa Vondrousova (No. 10 in the world) takes on Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

With -375 odds, Vondrousova is the favorite against Wozniacki (+275) in this match.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 78.9% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Caroline Wozniacki -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights

Vondrousova is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 33-ranked Mayar Sherif in Tuesday's Round of 64.

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Wozniacki took down No. 115-ranked Kimberly Birrell, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Vondrousova has played 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.

Vondrousova has played 20.5 games per match in her 16 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Wozniacki has averaged 16.0 games per match in her one match played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 75.0% of the games.

Wozniacki has played one match on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 16.0 games per match and 8.0 games per set while winning 75.0% of games.

Vondrousova and Wozniacki have not competed against each other since 2015.

