In a match slated for Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev (No. 3 in rankings) will face Matteo Arnaldi (No. 66) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Against the underdog Arnaldi (+425), Medvedev is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Daniil Medvedev +425 Odds to Win Match -650 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 165-ranked Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 on Monday, Arnaldi advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Medvedev was defeated in the semifinals by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 3-6, 3-6.

In his 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Arnaldi has played an average of 24.8 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Arnaldi has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Medvedev is averaging 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 76 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 58.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 53 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In the only match between Arnaldi and Medvedev dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32, Medvedev was victorious 6-4, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Medvedev has clinched two, while Arnaldi has claimed zero.

Medvedev has captured 12 games (66.7% win rate) versus Arnaldi, who has secured six games.

In one head-to-head match, Arnaldi and Medvedev have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.