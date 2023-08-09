On Wednesday, Matteo Berrettini (No. 38 in the world) faces Jannik Sinner (No. 8) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Against the underdog Berrettini (+155), Sinner is favored (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 9
  • Venue: Sobeys Stadium
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Berrettini vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 66.7% chance to win.

Matteo Berrettini Jannik Sinner
+155 Odds to Win Match -200
39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7%
44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Matteo Berrettini vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 64 on Monday, Berrettini advanced past No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere, 6-4, 6-3.
  • Sinner last played on July 14, 2023 in the semifinals of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.
  • Berrettini has played 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.6 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Berrettini has played an average of 28.1 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
  • Sinner is averaging 24.5 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 68 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 56.9% of those games.
  • Sinner has averaged 24.0 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.4% of those games.
  • Berrettini and Sinner have not played each other since 2015.

