In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 78-ranked Max Purcell takes on No. 40 Andy Murray.

In the Round of 32, Murray is favored over Purcell, with -350 odds against the underdog's +260.

Max Purcell vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 77.8% chance to win.

Max Purcell Andy Murray +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Max Purcell vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

Purcell is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 12-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in Tuesday's Round of 64.

Murray reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 39-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-0 on Tuesday.

In his 21 matches over the past year across all court types, Purcell has played an average of 25.0 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell has played 13 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Murray has played 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 28.9 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.

In 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Murray has averaged 29.2 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 50.9% of those games.

In the lone match between Purcell and Murray dating back to 2015, in the Hall of Fame Open Round of 16, Murray was victorious 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Murray and Purcell have faced off in three total sets, with Murray claiming two of them and Purcell one.

Murray has won 16 games (64.0% win rate) against Purcell, who has claimed nine games.

In one head-to-head match, Purcell and Murray have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

