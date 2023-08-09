Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17) will take on Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, August 9.

Hurkacz has -300 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Kecmanovic (+225).

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 75.0% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Hubert Hurkacz +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

By beating No. 101-ranked Cristian Garin 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Monday, Kecmanovic reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Hurkacz defeated No. 28-ranked Alexander Bublik, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Kecmanovic has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Kecmanovic has played 24.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 58 matches in the past year across all court types, Hurkacz is averaging 30.9 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of those games.

Hurkacz is averaging 29.3 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 39 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Kecmanovic and Hurkacz have not played against each other.

