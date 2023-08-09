Camila Giorgi (No. 51) will meet Petra Kvitova (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Giorgi (+110), Kvitova is favored with -145 odds.

Petra Kvitova vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Petra Kvitova vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 59.2% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Camila Giorgi -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Petra Kvitova vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Kvitova was eliminated by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur, 0-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

Giorgi is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 41-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match and won 54.9% of them.

Kvitova has played 21.6 games per match in her 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Giorgi has played 40 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 53.1% of those games.

Giorgi is averaging 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Kvitova and Giorgi have split 1-1. Kvitova came out on top in their most recent battle on February 14, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-0.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Kvitova and Giorgi, each securing two sets against the other.

Kvitova and Giorgi have competed in 34 total games, and Kvitova has won more often, securing 20 of them.

Kvitova and Giorgi have matched up two times, averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

