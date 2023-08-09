Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will meet Petra Martic (No. 35) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Martic (+400), Sabalenka is favored to win with -650 odds.

Petra Martic vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Petra Martic vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 86.7% chance to win.

Petra Martic Aryna Sabalenka +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +350 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Petra Martic vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Martic took down No. 85-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-0, 6-4.

Sabalenka is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur in the semifinals at the Wimbledon.

Martic has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Martic has played 21.8 games per match and won 50.6% of them.

In her 65 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Sabalenka is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 58.1% of those games.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.5% of those games.

On September 13, 2019, Martic and Sabalenka played in the 2019 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles quarterfinals. Martic secured the win 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

In three total sets against one another, Martic has won two, while Sabalenka has claimed one.

Martic has beaten Sabalenka in 18 of 34 total games between them, good for a 52.9% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Martic and Sabalenka have averaged 34.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

