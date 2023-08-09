Red Sox vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+180). The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.
Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-225
|+180
|10.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 48 total times this season. They've finished 25-23 in those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has gone 3-3 (50%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 69.2%.
- In the 111 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-52-3).
- The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-27
|27-28
|21-20
|37-34
|40-42
|18-12
