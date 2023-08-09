How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Jordan Lyles, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: NESN
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 127 total home runs.
- Boston's .432 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (552 total runs).
- The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.324).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Pivetta has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Pivetta has put together 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In 12 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alec Marsh
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Joey Wentz
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
