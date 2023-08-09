Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Jordan Lyles, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 127 total home runs.

Boston's .432 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.324).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Pivetta has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Pivetta has put together 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In 12 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Joey Wentz 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore

