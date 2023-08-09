Nick Pivetta will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (58-55) on Wednesday, August 9 versus the Kansas City Royals (37-78), who will answer with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to upset. The total is 10.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 25 (52.1%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 1-4 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32.7%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 7-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 5th

