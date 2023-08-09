In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, Sebastian Korda (ranked No. 32) faces Aleksandar Vukic (No. 62).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Korda is the favorite (-300) against Vukic (+225) .

Sebastian Korda vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Aleksandar Vukic -300 Odds to Win Match +225 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Sebastian Korda vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

By beating No. 31-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday, Korda reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Vukic beat No. 15-ranked Borna Coric, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Korda has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Korda has played 26.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.0% of them.

In his 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Vukic is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of those games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Vukic has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.

Each time Korda and Vukic have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Korda has come out on top. The last meeting was a 7-6, 6-3 victory in the semifinals of the 2019 ATP Challenger Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Men Singles.

In terms of sets, Korda has secured four against Vukic (80.0%), while Vukic has captured one.

Korda and Vukic have matched up for 50 total games, and Korda has won more often, capturing 27 of them.

Korda and Vukic have played two times, averaging 25 games and 2.5 sets per match.

