Sorana Cirstea (No. 31 ranking) will meet Karolina Muchova (No. 17) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9.

Muchova is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Cirstea, who is +195.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Karolina Muchova +195 Odds to Win Match -250 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 33.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 42.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.3

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Cirstea beat Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 7-6.

Muchova made it to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

In her 41 matches over the past year across all court types, Cirstea has played an average of 22.8 games.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Cirstea has played an average of 21.8 games.

In her 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Muchova is averaging 22.7 games per match while winning 55.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Muchova has played 29 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Muchova holds a 2-1 record versus Cirstea. Their most recent match on March 26, 2023, at the Miami Open presented by Itau, was won by Cirstea 7-5, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Muchova has won four versus Cirstea (57.1%), while Cirstea has clinched three.

Cirstea has taken 38 games (52.8% win rate) against Muchova, who has claimed 34 games.

Cirstea and Muchova have faced off three times, averaging 24 games and 2.3 sets per match.

