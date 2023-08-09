In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas meets No. 276 Gael Monfils.

Tsitsipas is favored (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog Monfils, who is +240.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 77.8% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Gael Monfils -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

In his last match on August 5, 2023, Tsitsipas secured the win 6-3, 6-4 over Alex de Minaur in the finals of the Mifel Open.

Monfils will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 win over No. 29-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Tsitsipas has played 26.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 69 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 25.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.7% of them.

In his 13 matches in the past year across all court types, Monfils is averaging 21.2 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Monfils has played nine matches and averaged 20.1 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Tsitsipas and Monfils have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.