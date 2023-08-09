Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, Taro Daniel (ranked No. 115) meets Milos Raonic.
Raonic is getting -165 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 against Daniel (+130).
Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 9
- Venue: Sobeys Stadium
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Court Surface: Hard
Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Taro Daniel
|Milos Raonic
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|46.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.9
Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights
- Daniel is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 30-ranked Adrian Mannarino in Monday's Round of 64.
- Raonic will look to stay on track after a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Daniel has played 24.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.
- Daniel has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- In his four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Raonic is averaging 32.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Daniel and Raonic have matched up in the last five years.
