In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, Taro Daniel (ranked No. 115) meets Milos Raonic.

Raonic is getting -165 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 against Daniel (+130).

Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Milos Raonic +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Taro Daniel vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights

Daniel is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 30-ranked Adrian Mannarino in Monday's Round of 64.

Raonic will look to stay on track after a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Daniel has played 24.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.

Daniel has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Raonic is averaging 32.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Daniel and Raonic have matched up in the last five years.

