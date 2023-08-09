In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Wednesday, Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9) takes on Ugo Humbert (No. 34).

With -350 odds, Fritz is favored over Humbert (+240) for this match.

Taylor Fritz vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Ugo Humbert -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Taylor Fritz vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

Fritz is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 37-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, in the semifinals at the Citi Open.

Humbert advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 27-ranked Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Fritz has played 74 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.0 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 50 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fritz has played an average of 25.6 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.

Humbert is averaging 23.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Fritz and Humbert have played once dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Round of 16. Fritz was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-1.

Fritz and Humbert have played two sets, and Fritz has emerged with the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.

Fritz and Humbert have competed in 17 total games, and Fritz has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Fritz and Humbert have averaged 17 games and two sets per match.

