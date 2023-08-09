On Wednesday, Tommy Paul (No. 14 in the world) faces Francisco Cerundolo (No. 22) in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Paul carries -165 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 versus Cerundolo (+130).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 62.3% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Francisco Cerundolo -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Paul advanced past Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Cerundolo reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 192-ranked Alexis Galarneau 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Monday.

Paul has played 27.0 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 42 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paul has played an average of 26.6 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Cerundolo has competed in 59 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 26.0 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Cerundolo has played 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.

In head-to-head meetings, Cerundolo has collected two wins, while Paul has one. In their most recent match on July 1, 2023, Cerundolo came out on top 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Cerundolo and Paul have matched up in nine sets against each other, with Cerundolo capturing five of them.

Paul has the edge in 93 total games against Cerundolo, taking 47 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Paul and Cerundolo have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.